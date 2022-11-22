At least 4 people including a forest guard were killed in a firing incident on November 22 morning in Moikrang in the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

As per reports, the incident took place when the forest department team tried to intercept a smuggled timber-laden truck at around 7 am on November 22.

The truck did not stop and ran away leading to a hot chase. However, the forest guard somehow managed to stop the truck by puncturing one of its tyres and apprehended three people, and later brought them to Jirikinding.

The police team reached the spot upon receiving inputs on the seizure and brought the smuggled vehicle to the police station.

On reaching the location, the police team had to resort to firing in self defence resulting in the death of four people including the forest guard.

As per reports on the Meghalaya side, Assam Police allegedly open fired at local protesters killing 4 while leaving many injured at Mukroh Village in Laskein Block, Jaintia Hills district.

The dead forest guard has been identified as Bidya Singh Doley while another forest guard, Abhimanyu was injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, the area continues to remain volatile as West Karbi Anglong SP Imdad Ali has reached the spot along with his team to investigate the incident.

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