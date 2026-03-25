400 Hindi-speaking leaders, workers join BJP in West Karbi Anglong ahead of Assam Assembly polls

In a significant political development ahead of the elections, around 400 Hindi-speaking leaders, workers and supporters joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at a ceremony held at the party’s district headquarters in Ghelani, Donkamokam.

The induction programme was attended by Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and BJP candidate from 111-Rongkhang LAC, along with district president Radip Ronghang and other senior leaders. All the new entrants are voters from the Rongkhang constituency.

The group was led by Dilip Chauhan, who had contested as an Independent candidate from the Kopili constituency in the 2022 KAAC elections. Under his leadership, a large number of members from the Hindi-speaking community expressed support for the BJP, citing confidence in its development agenda and leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The event also saw the presence of Nandji Yadav and Abraham Terang, who extended their support to the BJP.

Addressing the gathering, Chauhan described the move as a “new beginning” and pledged to work towards strengthening the party at the grassroots level. BJP leaders termed the mass joining as a reflection of growing public confidence in the party’s vision of inclusive development, peace and prosperity in the region.

The development is being seen as a strategic boost for the BJP in Hindi-speaking dominated areas of West Karbi Anglong, reinforcing its organisational strength ahead of the polls.