Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that the state government will launch a mega recruitment drive on October 10 to appoint 40,000 youths across various departments.

The declaration came during the ceremonial distribution of appointment letters to 481 new recruits in veterinary, tourism, and education sectors.

"After fulfilling our commitment of providing over one lakh government appointments, we are moving ahead with the target of 1.60 lakh total recruitments by October 10 through a transparent, merit-based process," the Chief Minister said.

During the event, 443 Veterinary Field Assistants, 12 Tourism Development Officers, 23 DIET lecturers, and 3 SCERT Assistant Directors received their appointment letters.



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Sarma underscored the government’s focus on animal husbandry and rural economy, citing Assam’s lag behind other states despite its vast potential. He announced a partnership with the National Dairy Development Board to establish the North East Dairy and Foods Limited, aimed at processing 10 lakh litres of milk daily. Supporting infrastructure, including high-capacity milk processing plants, is underway in Dhemaji, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Cachar, and Guwahati, with AMUL also setting up a new plant in Rani.

He further pushed for poultry and duck farming, highlighting Assam’s dependency on egg imports, and said if just 1,000 entrepreneurs come forward, the state can produce one crore eggs daily within three years.

The CM also emphasized biogas and bio-CNG production from cattle dung, promotion of local pork production, and urged new recruits in tourism to harness Assam's vast potential. He noted Kaziranga National Park now ranks third in India in tourist footfall.

On education, Sarma reiterated the state's commitment to appointing qualified, trained teachers and strengthening Assam’s academic ecosystem.