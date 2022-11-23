In view of the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Bir Lachit Borphukan, a colourful cultural procession was carried out at Raja Prabhat Chandra Baruah Ground in Dhubri .

The initiative was taken and conducted by Dhubri District Administration in association with Simanta Chetna Mancha Purbottar, Dhubri along with few other organizations including various college's of Dhubri town on on November 23.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Dhubri district, Dibakar Nath said that 400th birth anniversary of Bir Lachit Borphukan is being celebrated with joy, fervor and happiness all over Assam including Dhubri district.

Assam is currently celebrating and organizing week long programme celebrating the 400th birth anniversary of Bir Lachit Borphukan. The programme which started on November on 18 is scheduled to be celebrated till November 25.

A programme is being organized in New Delhi too from 23rd to 25th November 2022. During the event, a documentary based on the life of the Lachit Barphukan will also be launched. In February, this year, former President Ram Nath Kovind launched the celebration. The former President laid the foundation stone of a 150-foot bronze statue of Borphukan at Hollongapar in Jorhat, Assam.

Government of Assam has also launched a portal and mobile application, so that more people can be involved. People can also send write-ups and essays to show their respect for the brave leader. Additionally, a theme song for the program was also released. The theme song pays tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of Barphukan. As part of the celebrations, various activities like blood donation camps, tree plantations and cultural activities are organized.