4.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Assam's Nagaon district

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck Assam's Nagaon district on Monday afternoon, marking the second significant seismic event recorded in India within 24 hours.

The tremor occurred at 12:09 PM local time, with its epicentre located approximately 40 kilometres from Tezpur. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake originated at a depth of 35 kilometres, with coordinates placing it at 26.28°N latitude and 92.71°E longitude.

The moderate intensity quake was widely felt across the region, though no immediate reports of damage or casualties have emerged. Assam lies in a seismically active zone due to its location near major tectonic plate boundaries, making earthquakes a recurring phenomenon in the northeastern state.

This latest seismic activity follows another earthquake that hit Rajasthan's Churu district on Saturday evening. The 3.1-magnitude tremor struck at 5:30 pm at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometres, occurring at coordinates 7.56°N and 74.01°E.

Both earthquakes were promptly detected and reported by the National Centre for Seismology, which maintains continuous monitoring of seismic activities across India. The organisation's data helps authorities assess potential risks and coordinate appropriate responses when necessary.