430 rescued in six months, NFR Railway Protection Force steps up vigil against child trafficking

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) rescued several minors from trains and railway stations across its jurisdiction during a series of coordinated operations conducted between July 18 and 20, reinforcing its ongoing efforts to safeguard vulnerable children travelling on the railway network.

According to the NFR, all rescued children were safely handed over to the respective Child Welfare Committees (CWCs), Child Help Line units, or other authorised child protection agencies for counselling, care and rehabilitation in accordance with established protocols.

The operations began on July 18 with the rescue of a 12-year-old boy from New Alipurduar Railway Station. On July 19, RPF personnel rescued four minor girls from Train No. 22504 at New Bongaigaon. On the same day, another team at Kishanganj rescued a 10-year-old boy from Train No. 15910.

Additional operations on July 19 resulted in the rescue of a 14-year-old girl at Katihar Railway Station and another minor girl from Train No. 12505 with assistance from the local police. During the same intervention, RPF personnel also reunited an 18-year-old youth with his father.

The rescue operations continued on July 20, when RPF teams rescued a 13-year-old girl from Train No. 75724 at Goalpara and a 16-year-old girl at Kamakhya Railway Station with support from NGO representatives. Both children were subsequently handed over to the appropriate child protection authorities.

Highlighting the force's sustained efforts, the Northeast Frontier Railway stated that the RPF rescued a total of 430 persons between January and June 2026. The force said it continues to work in close coordination with Child Welfare Committees, Child Help Line units, non-governmental organisations and local authorities to protect vulnerable children, prevent exploitation and facilitate their safe rehabilitation and reunion with families wherever possible.