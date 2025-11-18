44th NEIHA session opens at Bodoland University, bringing scholars across northeast together

The 44th Annual Session of the North East India History Association (NEIHA) began today at Bodoland University in Kokrajhar, marking a significant academic gathering in the Bodoland Territorial Region of Assam.

The three-day conference, scheduled from 17 to 19 November 2025, has brought together noted historians, researchers and academicians from across the Northeast and other parts of the country.

The inaugural programme opened with a welcome address by Dr. Subung Basumatary, Registrar of Bodoland University, who greeted delegates and underscored the importance of hosting the session on the campus.

Prof. B. L. Ahuja, Vice-Chancellor, delivered the inaugural speech and praised NEIHA’s longstanding contribution to advancing historical scholarship in the region. He urged scholars to adopt interdisciplinary approaches to better understand the complexities and diversity of Northeast India’s past.

Prof. Amena N. Passah, General Secretary of NEIHA, presented the annual report and reaffirmed the association’s mission to encourage rigorous historical research, document indigenous and local histories, promote academic collaboration and strengthen the collective understanding of the region’s cultural and historical fabric.

Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary delivered a special address, stressing the need to preserve the heritage of Northeast India through scholarly work and meaningful engagement with communities.

The session also featured the introduction of the President-Elect by NEIHA President Prof. Salam Irene, followed by the Presidential Address by Prof. Sudhir Kumar Singh, who outlined plans to expand NEIHA’s academic visibility, broaden research networks and support emerging scholars.

The inaugural day also witnessed the release of the NEIHA Proceedings and several new books, further reflecting the association’s commitment to enriching research on Northeast India.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Joydip Narzary, Local Secretary, who acknowledged the contributions of dignitaries, participants and organizers in successfully launching the session.

In the second half of the day, scholars presented research papers covering themes such as regional historiography, identity, community histories, linguistic traditions and contemporary socio-political issues. Presentations and academic discussions will continue over the next two days, with the session set to conclude on 19 November.