45 Guwahati school cadets to represent North East at Republic Day Camp 2026

Forty-five girl cadets from the Brass Band of 1 Assam Battalion NCC, St. Francis De Sales (SFS) School, Guwahati, have been selected to represent the North East Region at the Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2026 in New Delhi.

This marks the second time that SFS School will participate in the national event, highlighting the cadets’ consistent performance and disciplined training under the mentorship of Dilip Subedi.

Rev Fr George Thomas, Principal of SFS School, congratulated the team, saying the selection showcases the institution’s values of teamwork, dedication and excellence. “This achievement reflects the spirit of perseverance and teamwork that SFS School stands for. Our cadets have once again proven that with determination and the right guidance, excellence naturally follows. We are proud of their commitment to representing not just our school, but the entire North East on the national stage,” he said.

The selection reflects the combined efforts of the NCC authorities, school administration and instructors of 1 Assam Battalion NCC, whose continuous guidance has helped shape the cadets’ skills and confidence.

The SFS Brass Band’s participation at RDC 2026 is expected to further strengthen the school’s reputation for fostering leadership and discipline among young achievers.