Forty-six investors signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 126.44 crore during the district-level ceremony held at Bhattadev University as part of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit.

The two-day MoU signing event, conducted on February 25-26, is expected to generate 679 jobs across various sectors in Bajali district. Thirty-four investors committed Rs 117.18 crore on the first day, while twelve more pledged Rs 9.26 crore on the second day.

The ceremony began after participants watched the live streaming of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the main summit at Khanapara Field, Guwahati.

"These investment commitments reflect growing confidence in Bajali's economic potential," said a district official who attended the event. The proposed projects are expected to begin operations within 12-18 months.

Bajali district offers strategic advantages for investors, including two industrial parks: a 100-bigha facility managed by Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) and a 50-bigha park operated by Assam Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (AIIDC).

The district falls under Zone "B" category of the UNNATI 2024 Scheme, qualifying investors for 50% capital subsidy on plant and machinery purchases, among other benefits.

The ceremony concluded with an interactive session between the District Commissioner and investors to address challenges and explore opportunities for business growth in the region.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, held on February 25-26 in Guwahati, is the state government's largest investment promotion initiative, showcasing Assam's strategic advantages as an investment destination.