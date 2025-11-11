4,673 tribal families receive forest land title deeds under Assam government initiative

Thousands of tribal families in Assam took a major step towards land ownership on November 11 as 4,673 households received forest land title deeds during a government function held at Pantan High School playground in Chaygaon, Kamrup district.

The event, organised by the Kamrup District Administration in collaboration with the Department of Tribal Affairs (Plain), marked a key moment in the state’s efforts to secure land rights for indigenous communities. The distribution coincided with the ongoing “Jatiya Gaurav Varsh Fortnight,” celebrating tribal heritage and the 150th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

Beneficiaries from the Garo, Rabha, Bodo and Karbi communities—residing across forest ranges such as Lokhara, Bondapara, Kulshi, Loharghat, Bamunigaon, Boko and Singra—received legal recognition of the land they have occupied for generations.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the initiative reflects the state’s commitment to ensuring permanent land rights for Assam’s tribal population. “Our effort is to provide land rights to every tribal person living in forest areas,” he said, adding that the government’s sustained drive has “brought relief to thousands of families” and gradually reduced disputes over land ownership.

Since 2021, the state has implemented key provisions of the Forest Rights Act, 2005, benefiting families across Sonitpur, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and the Bodoland Territorial Region. Another 5,000 families in Sonitpur and Biswanath are expected to receive land pattas soon.

Under the first phase of the Basundhara scheme, more than 1.5 lakh tribal households were granted ownership documents. The government later increased the permissible landholding limit from seven to fifty bighas after consultations with tribal organisations to address ground realities faced by forest dwellers.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that about 600 villages have been converted from non-cadastral to cadastral areas, enabling thousands of families to claim legal ownership for the first time. “After almost 78 years of independence, the tribal people of East and West Kamrup forest divisions have truly become landowners. This is a matter of pride for us,” he said.

On the issue of encroachments, Sarma noted that 1.45 lakh bighas of forest land had been cleared so far, with further operations planned in Hasila Bill, Paikan and Dahikata in Goalpara district. He urged citizens to help prevent future encroachments.

He also pointed out that recent delimitation has reserved the Boko, Goalpara West and Dudhnai constituencies for tribal communities, strengthening their political representation. Calling upon communities to preserve their language and traditions, Sarma said Birsa Munda’s vision of cultural preservation “is very necessary in Assam today.”

Reiterating his government’s commitment to protect tribal rights and promote education and empowerment, the Chief Minister said these measures would “safeguard the identity and dignity” of indigenous people across the state.

Earlier, floral tributes were paid to Birsa Munda and other tribal leaders, including Jaya Thausen, Bashimoni Hajong, Kamala Miri, Katiram Rabha, Hemram Patar, Maghiram Kachari, Bhimbar Deuri and Bir Sambhudhan Phonglocha.

The programme was attended by ministers Ranoj Pegu, Ashok Singhal and Pijush Hazarika, MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, MLAs Suman Haripriya, Hemanga Thakuria and Nandita Das, and RHAC chief executive member Tankeswar Rabha, among others.