A total of 47 middlemen or touts, who have been instrumental in bringing in Bangladeshis and Rohingyas illegally into India, have been arrested from across the country.

The Assam Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) together ran a countrywide operation whereby they arrested a total of 47 touts from different states.

As per Assam Police sources, the process began in February this year when a group of Rohingyas were detected while travelling illegally in train at the Karimganj Railway Station in Assam. Following this, police increased the vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border and thwarted the attempt of over 400 illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas from entering India with the help of Border Security Force (BSF).

During the course of this operation and questioning of various illegals, it was found that a huge network of touts or middlemen are facilitating the entry of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas illegally into India. Initially, the Assam's Police's Special Task Force (STF) managed to arrest ten middlemen. However, when it was revealed that the network was spread across India, NIA took up the case along with the collaborative effort of the Assam Police.

After meticulous planning, a country wide operation was launched by the NIA and Assam Police during the wee hours today on November 8 in association with various State Police Forces. In the Operation, so far a total of 47 Touts or Middlemen have been picked up.

The Assam Police teams have assisted the NIA in arresting the touts which were operating in Assam, Tripura and Northern India.

So far, 25 have been arrested from Tripura, nine from Karnataka, five from Assam, three each from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, and one each from Haryana and Telangana.

The arrested middlemen have been brought to Guwahati today in a special flight.