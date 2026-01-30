48 connectivity and infra projects worth Rs 6,044 crore sanctioned under PM-DevINE for Northeast

The Centre has sanctioned 48 projects worth Rs 6,044.36 crore under the PM–DevINE scheme to accelerate connectivity and economic development in the Northeast, the government informed Parliament on January 30.

The projects aim to strengthen infrastructure, improve livelihoods, and bridge critical development gaps across the region.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Dr Sukanta Majumdar said the initiatives are aligned with the broader vision of the North-East Economic Corridor (NEEC), conceived to transform the region into a robust investment and trade hub.

As part of this push, the Ministry of DoNER has constituted eight High-Level Task Forces (HLTFs) following consensus reached at the 72nd plenary meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC) held in Agartala in December 2024. Each task force is led by the Chief Minister of a Northeast state. The HLTF on the North-East Economic Corridor is convened by the Chief Minister of Mizoram, with the Union DoNER Minister and the Chief Ministers of Assam, Meghalaya and Manipur as members.

The mandate of the NEEC task force includes assessing existing economic infrastructure, reviewing the investment ecosystem, identifying gaps, and formulating strategies to attract private and public investment into the region. The government said three meetings of the HLTF on NEEC have already been held.

Dr Majumdar said the PM–DevINE scheme focuses on rapid and holistic development of the Northeast through infrastructure creation, social development projects based on regional needs, enhancement of livelihood opportunities for youth and women, and addressing long-pending sectoral gaps.

The execution of projects sanctioned under DoNER schemes is being carried out by implementing agencies of the respective state governments, with primary monitoring responsibility resting with them. However, the Centre has put in place a multi-layered monitoring mechanism involving Field Technical Support Units, Project Quality Monitors, third-party inspection agencies, and regular inspections by officials of DoNER and the NEC.

Inspection reports are uploaded on the Poorvottar Vikas Setu portal for digital monitoring, while project progress is also tracked through the PM Gati Shakti portal to ensure timely resolution of bottlenecks and effective on-ground implementation.

The government said the coordinated approach under the North-East Economic Corridor framework is intended to improve connectivity, attract investment and ensure sustained economic growth across the region.