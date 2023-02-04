In the biggest crackdown against child marriages in the state which began on the night of February 2, Assam police so far claimed to have registered around 4074 cases and arrested around 2258 persons in the last two days.

Biswanath district has the highest number of arrested persons which stands at 139 and 97 cases have been registered in the district. Barpeta district has the second highest number of arrest made which stands at 128 and total number of cases registered is 81. Dhubri has the third highest number of arrested persons which stands at 127 and 374 cases have been registered against child marriage in the district.

It is to be noted that the arrests have been made from the districts which has the highest number of minority population.

Interestingly, arrests has also been made in Majuli district which has around 592 number of muslim population. 43 cases of child marriage have been registered in the district and 24 arrests have been made so far.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 4 said that state government's fight against the social crime will continue.

In a tweet , the Chief Minister said "The crackdown against child marriage continues for the second straight day with more than 2,200 people arrested so far. Our fight against this social crime will continue."

Earlier, the Chief Minister said that state wide arrests are presently underway against those violating provisions of Prohibhiton of Child Marriage Act.

He said that he has directed Assam Police to act with a spirit of zero tolerance against the unpardonable and heinous crime on women.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the drive against child marriages in the districts of Assam will continue.

Further, the CM asserted that so far, 4,074 cases related to child marriage have been registered across Assam while 8,134 people have been identified as accused.

"As of this morning, 2,211 people have been arrested. Action against child marriage will continue," said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Further CM Sarma also said that child marriages which are falling in the age bracket of 14 years and above are bailable offences.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also stressed the publishment of 2,211 people arrested and claimed that this will help save the lives of lakhs of minor girls who fall into the child marriage trap.