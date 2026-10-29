A total of 4.8 kg of suspected cannabis was seized from an auto-rickshaw near Lanka Railway Station in Assam’s Hojai district.

According to preliminary information, the auto-rickshaw bearing registration number AS-31-C-3589 was searched following the initiative of Hojai District Commissioner Plaban Nath. During the search, officials reportedly recovered 4.8 kg of cannabis from the vehicle.

A person identified as Ganesh Das, a resident of Lanka, has been named in connection with the incident.

Further details regarding the source of the suspected cannabis and its intended destination are yet to emerge. More information is awaited as details of the incident become available.