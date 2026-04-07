4.8-magnitude earthquake hits Assam’s Hailakandi, no immediate damage reported

A moderate earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale struck Hailakandi district in Assam on Tuesday afternoon, April 7, prompting brief concern among residents across parts of the Barak Valley.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremor was recorded at 14:18 IST. The epicentre was located at latitude 24.823°N and longitude 92.634°E, with a shallow focal depth of 5 kilometres. Shallow earthquakes, typically defined as those occurring at depths of up to 70 km, are often felt more strongly at the surface.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage at the time of writing. However, locals reported mild shaking, with some stepping outdoors as a precaution.

Seismological data indicates that earthquakes can originate at depths ranging from the Earth’s surface down to about 700 kilometres. These are categorised into shallow (0–70 km), intermediate (70–300 km), and deep (300–700 km) events. Shallow quakes, such as Tuesday’s tremor, tend to have a greater impact on populated areas due to their proximity to the surface.

Authorities have advised residents to remain alert for aftershocks and to follow standard safety protocols. The NCS has also encouraged the public to access real-time updates and preparedness resources through its official BhooKamp mobile application.

Assam lies in a seismically active zone, making periodic tremors a recurring occurrence in the region.