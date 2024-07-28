The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken decisive action against five of its leaders in Assam, suspending them for alleged anti-party activities on July 28.

The suspension order, issued by both state and central AAP leadership, was enacted on Sunday, signaling the party's firm stance on maintaining discipline within its ranks.

The official suspension order names the five leaders as Narayan Dutta Bhuyan, Brajen Kumar Handique, Anurupa Bodo, Munin Gogoi, and Chandanjyoti Phukan. According to the party’s directive, the suspensions are effective immediately, reflecting the seriousness of the charges against them.

The AAP, known for its stringent internal policies and commitment to party ideals, has not disclosed specific details regarding the nature of the alleged anti-party activities. However, this move underscores the party's resolve to address any internal dissent and uphold its principles.

Party insiders suggest that the suspension could be related to activities deemed detrimental to the party's interests and cohesion in Assam. The leadership's swift action is seen as a message to all members about the importance of loyalty and adherence to the party's directives.

This development comes at a critical time for AAP, as it seeks to strengthen its presence and influence in Assam’s political landscape. The party’s leadership has reiterated its commitment to maintaining a disciplined and united front as it continues its expansion efforts in the region.

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