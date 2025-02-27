A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Assam’s Morigaon district in the early hours of Thursday, February 27, triggering strong tremors across Guwahati and several other parts of the state. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake struck at 2:25 a.m. at a depth of 16 kilometers.



The NCS provided precise seismic details on platform X, stating: "EQ of M: 5.0, On: 27/02/2025 02:25:40 IST, Lat: 26.28 N, Long: 92.24 E, Depth: 16 Km, Location: Morigaon, Assam."



Assam, situated in Seismic Zone V, is highly prone to earthquakes, making such tremors a frequent occurrence in the region. This latest seismic activity follows a 5.1-magnitude earthquake that struck the Bay of Bengal on February 25, with tremors felt in Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal. The NCS reported that the quake occurred at 6:10 a.m.



No reports of casualties or major damage have emerged so far. Authorities continue to monitor the situation.