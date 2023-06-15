Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 15 inaugurated a two-day workshop on National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in Assam at AASC, Khanapara.

Himanta Biswa Sarma commenting on the recent university ranking said that some universities have performed well while others were not satisfactory, hence the chief minister stressed that the universities in Assam are among the top 100 ranks.

"We need to see that 50 per cent of our universities are within the 100 ranks because gradually Assam is becoming the academic centre hub for the northeast but would like to see it as the hub of eastern India...we have long along spoken about northeast but northeast again is a sub-national identity".

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Earlier, the Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 on June 5, 2023.

The workshop has been initiated under the able initiative of Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

Addressing a gathering CM Sarma said, "Today all our universities will give a presentation followed by a presentation by the autonomous colleges."

Further, the CM asserted that the government of Assam is keen to introduce and implement NEP 2020 in both letter and spirit as all the vice-chancellors are committed to the cause by implementing the same in the higher education framework.

However particular agenda is yet to be taken up such as - joining the entrance examination which will be started from next year onwards.

Speaking on the concern of students and the Gurdian community on NEP 2020, the chief minister said that the four-year degree course still looks strange as they are not able to understand the difference between the earlier pattern and that of now.

"Every university should come up with a brochure on NEP 2020 in a FAQ mode so that the NEP is demystified," added CM Sarma.

