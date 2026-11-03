A 26-day entrepreneurship development programme aimed at promoting women-led businesses and sustainable livelihoods among forest-dwelling communities was inaugurated on Monday at the Nowgaon JFMC Community Hall in Kulsi, Kamrup district, with 50 women from different forest villages participating in the initiative.

Organised by the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), the Micro Entrepreneurship Development Programme (MSDP) will provide participants with training in agro-based activities and food processing to help them develop independent sources of income and establish small businesses.

The programme will also provide post-training assistance to participants in obtaining Udyam Registration, along with guidance on product branding, packaging and marketing to help them establish and expand their enterprises.

Addressing the inaugural programme, Kulsi Range Forest Officer Kankanjyoti Kaushik highlighted the importance of promoting entrepreneurship among forest-dependent communities, particularly women. He said developing alternative livelihood opportunities could help diversify household incomes and reduce dependence on forest resources.

Kaushik also thanked EDII for selecting Kulsi and its adjoining forest villages for the initiative.

EDII Coordinator Rajdeep Bora delivered the welcome address and outlined the objectives and proposed activities of the programme.

Social worker Pradip Rabha highlighted the potential of locally available banana resources in developing value-added products. He urged EDII to explore opportunities to create a market for processed banana-based weaving materials, citing the availability of banana resources in the region.

Master Trainer Malamoni Hazarika shared her entrepreneurial journey and drew upon her experience of more than three decades in the food processing sector to encourage participants to pursue business opportunities with confidence and determination.

The programme was anchored by Ajay Chinal, a member of Jupangbari Joint Forest Management Committee (JFMC) and a small-scale entrepreneur, who also delivered the vote of thanks.

The initiative is expected to strengthen women's participation in entrepreneurship, encourage the commercial use of locally available resources and create sustainable income opportunities in forest-fringe villages under the Kulsi Range of Kamrup West Division.