5,000 voices to sing 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe' in Assam's Morigaon to honour Bhupen Hazarika

A massive tribute event is set to take place in Assam’s Morigaon district on November 5 to commemorate the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika. Around 5,000 participants will join together in a grand chorus of his iconic song “Manuhe Manuhor Babe,” celebrating the legendary artist’s enduring message of humanity and unity.

Preparations for the large-scale event were reviewed during a press conference at the Morigaon Deputy Commissioner’s office, chaired via video conference by Deputy Commissioner Anamika Tiwari. Officials discussed logistics and final arrangements to ensure the tribute becomes a landmark moment for the district.

DC Tiwari informed the media that the mass rendition will be held at the Tarun Ram Phukan Playground in Morigaon. Tiwari said the initiative aims to uphold Bhupen Hazarika’s ideals of compassion and inclusivity, passing his values on to the younger generation.

The day’s programme will also feature floral tributes at Hazarika’s statue, a memorial gathering, and discussions highlighting his life and artistic contributions.

Urging residents to take part, Tiwari said the event represents an opportunity to reaffirm Hazarika’s vision of an Assam “where man is for man.”

Additional Deputy Commissioner Nitisha Bora shared details of the schedule and ongoing preparations. The conference was attended by District Development Commissioner Arpa Baglari, senior officials, and members of the press.