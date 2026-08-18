50,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 10 crore seized in Assam’s Cachar

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, August 18, said 50,000 Yaba tablets worth an estimated Rs 10 crore were seized from a truck at Digharkhal in Cachar district.

In a post on X, Sarma said the tablets were recovered from a secret chamber of the truck at the Old MVI Check Point in Digharkhal. One person was apprehended in connection with the seizure.

“Humpty Dumpty had a great fall. So did this drug haul,” Sarma said, praising Cachar Police and Assam Police for the operation.

The chief minister shared details of the seizure as part of the state’s ongoing campaign against drug trafficking under the hashtag #AssamAgainstDrugs.