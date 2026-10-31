In a suspected smuggling attempt reminiscent of the film Pushpa, Cachar Police seized 508 cartons of liquor concealed in a specially built compartment inside an oil tanker during a checkpoint operation in Jirighat. The tanker’s driver has been arrested.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Jirighat Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rana Kumar Nath conducted a naka check in front of the police station along the Silchar-Imphal National Highway.

During the operation, police intercepted an oil tanker bearing registration number NL-01-G-6208, which was travelling from Silchar towards Jiribam.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a concealed compartment inside the tanker. Police recovered 508 cartons of liquor from the hidden space and arrested the driver, identified as Roushan Kumar Roy, a resident of Garal in Guwahati.

According to police sources, the seized liquor is estimated to be worth several lakh rupees.

Jirighat Police have launched an investigation to determine where the liquor was sourced and where it was intended to be delivered. Investigators are also probing whether others were involved in the alleged smuggling operation.

