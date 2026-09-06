51 cattle, boat seized in Assam's South Salmara during anti-smuggling patrol
South Salmara Police seized 51 cattle and a boat during an anti-smuggling patrol in Assam. The action, praised by Himanta Biswa Sarma, followed an earlier Dhubri seizure and underscored a wider road-and-river crackdown.
- Sarma praised South Salmara Police for the patrol operation on X
- The seizure came after an earlier cattle-smuggling crackdown in Dhubri
- One person was apprehended during the latest enforcement exercise, Sarma said
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has praised the South Salmara Police for seizing 51 cattle and a boat during a patrol operation as part of an ongoing crackdown on suspected cattle smuggling.
Taking to X, Sarma said the seizure followed the earlier action in Dhubri and highlighted that authorities would continue to prevent cattle smuggling through both road and river routes.
One person was also apprehended during the operation, according to the Chief Minister’s post.
Sarma lauded the efforts of South Salmara Police and Assam Police, stating that enforcement would continue against cattle smuggling regardless of the route being used.
The operation comes amid intensified police action along Assam’s border and riverine areas to curb the alleged illegal transportation of cattle.
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