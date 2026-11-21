511 bags of urea fertiliser seized in Assam's Cachar during police check; two arrested
Police seized 511 bags of urea from a truck at Kalainchhara and arrested two men. The operation has prompted an investigation into suspected fertiliser diversion and black marketing.
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Story highlights
- Consignment was intercepted from a truck at Kalainchhara checking point
- Dinesh Roy and Sukumar Mandal were identified as arrested suspects
- Authorities suspect fertilisers may have been diverted into illegal trade
In a crackdown on the alleged black market of urea fertiliser in Assam’s Cachar district, police seized 511 bags of urea from a truck during a naka checking operation at Kalainchhara.
Two persons, identified as Dinesh Roy and Sukumar Mandal, were arrested in connection with the seizure.
The seizure has raised concerns over the alleged illegal trade and diversion of fertilisers in the district. Police are investigating the matter to ascertain the source of the consignment and its intended destination.
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