In a crackdown on the alleged black market of urea fertiliser in Assam’s Cachar district, police seized 511 bags of urea from a truck during a naka checking operation at Kalainchhara.

Two persons, identified as Dinesh Roy and Sukumar Mandal, were arrested in connection with the seizure.

The seizure has raised concerns over the alleged illegal trade and diversion of fertilisers in the district. Police are investigating the matter to ascertain the source of the consignment and its intended destination.