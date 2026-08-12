52 disputed villages, fresh firing: Himanta pushes Arunachal for probe, punishment

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Arunachal 12 said he may urge his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu to order an inquiry into the recent firing incident along the inter-state border, stressing that the culprits must be identified and punished.

Sarma said the incident occurred in one of 52 villages where disputes between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh continue, even as significant progress has been made in resolving the long-standing boundary issue.

“Yesterday's incident was painful. Primarily, we have already settled our boundary disputes in almost all sectors. Only in five sectors are some disputes still there,” Sarma said.

He said the Assam government had reconstituted its regional committee at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to continue negotiations with Arunachal Pradesh and resolve the remaining boundary disputes.

“We should not indulge in conflict. We have to remain together. Hence, I urge Arunachal CM Pema Khandu to order an inquiry and find out the culprit. The culprit must be punished,” Sarma said.

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh had identified 123 disputed villages/areas during the boundary resolution process, of which 71 have reportedly been resolved, leaving 52 areas where disputes remain.

The latest firing incident took place at Mingmang Badati in Dhemaji district along the Assam-Arunachal border, where several Assam residents were injured.

Sarma also appealed for restraint amid an economic blockade launched by organisations in Assam against routes connecting the state with Arunachal Pradesh following the incident.

“Mising and Adi communities are like two brothers, and I think they will discuss and withdraw [the blockade]. Today, the blockade has been given by the Mising community against the Adi community, who are from the same lineage,” the chief minister said.

Sarma said Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu had spoken on the issue and expressed hope that a solution would emerge during the day.

The chief minister reiterated that the recent incident should not be allowed to derail the broader process of resolving the Assam-Arunachal boundary dispute, which has seen substantial progress in recent years.