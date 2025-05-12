Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the number of arrests made for pro-Pakistan statements has risen to 53, adding that the state administration continues its crackdown on sympathisers of terrorists. He confirmed the arrest of three persons.

Taking to his official X handle, the Assam chief minister informed that Ajim was arrested by Karbi Anglong Police.

He further said that Hasinur and Abdul were arrested by Dhubri Police and Lakhimpur Police, respectively.

"While India has eliminated over 100 Pak terrorists, Assam continues to crack down on their sympathisers," he said on X.

"53 traitors are in Jail," he added.

Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK). This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

On Sunday, the Assam Chief Minister expressed concerns about India's handling of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, questioning whether the country's political leadership fully capitalised on the strategic opportunities presented by the military victory. While the war resulted in the creation of Bangladesh, Sarma argued that India failed to secure lasting gains in several key areas.

In his X post, he said, "The Myth of Bangladesh's Creation: A Strategic Triumph, A Diplomatic Folly. India's 1971 military victory was decisive and historic. It broke Pakistan in two and gave birth to Bangladesh. But while our soldiers delivered a stunning battlefield success, India's political leadership failed to secure lasting strategic gains. The creation of Bangladesh is often hailed as a diplomatic triumph but history tells a different story."

Sarma noted that while India supported a secular Bangladesh, the country has since become increasingly Islamised, with Islam being declared the state religion in 1988. This shift has undermined the values India fought to protect.

"Secular Promise, Islamic Reality: India supported a secular Bangladesh. Yet by 1988, Islam was declared the state religion. Today, political Islam thrives in Dhaka, undermining the very values India fought to protect," Sarma posted on X.