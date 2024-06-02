5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Assam's Guwahati
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Guwahati on June 2, originating in Myanmar and affecting parts of India and Bangladesh. The epicenter was near Meghalaya’s Jowai, with no immediate reports of casualties or major damages.
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A moderate earthquake measuring magnitude 5.5 jolted Guwahati, on June 2.
With its origin in Myanmar, the earthquake affected parts of India as well as Bangladesh, according to the National Center for Seismology.
The seismic event occurred at 2:14 pm, with its epicenter located near Meghalaya’s Jowai at coordinates Lat: 22.82 N, Long: 94.48 E, and a depth
of 110 km.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damages.
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