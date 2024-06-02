A moderate earthquake measuring magnitude 5.5 jolted Guwahati, on June 2.

With its origin in Myanmar, the earthquake affected parts of India as well as Bangladesh, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The seismic event occurred at 2:14 pm, with its epicenter located near Meghalaya’s Jowai at coordinates Lat: 22.82 N, Long: 94.48 E, and a depth

of 110 km.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damages.