BHERGAON: A woman was beaten to death in Bhergaon in Udalguri district of Assam over suspicion of practicing "witchcraft."

Phulmati Gur, a 55-year-year resident of Dimakuchi village, was beaten to death by people of her own village.

Police in Dimakuchi have arrested 6 suspected perpetrators and investigations are underway.

The accused have been identified as Amit Gur, Maniram Gur, Shyam Gur, Jiten Gur, Kamal Gur, and Anjali Gur.

Charges have been filed against the accused under relevant sections of the law.

Witch-hunting remains a common practice in rural Assam.

A couple of weeks earlier, Sakradhar Swargiary (60) was brutally beaten by locals in the name of witchcraft in the Oujuli Rongagora village under Chariduar Police station in Sonitpur district on Friday night.

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