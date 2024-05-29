On the evening of May 29, a moderate earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter Scale rattled areas near Shillong, Meghalaya. The seismic event occurred at 6:44 pm, with its epicenter located 10 km away from Shillong at coordinates Lat: 23.46 N, Long: 94.54 E, and a depth of 110 km.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported that the earthquake originated in Myanmar, causing tremors felt in parts of Meghalaya.



There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damages.