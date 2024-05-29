5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Myanmar, tremors felt in Guwahati
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on May 29, with tremors felt in Guwahati. The National Centre for Seismology reported no immediate casualties or major damages.
Advertisement
Story highlights
- 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar
- Tremors felt in Guwahati
- No immediate casualties or major damages reported
On the evening of May 29, a moderate earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter Scale rattled areas near Shillong, Meghalaya. The seismic event occurred at 6:44 pm, with its epicenter located 10 km away from Shillong at coordinates Lat: 23.46 N, Long: 94.54 E, and a depth of 110 km.
The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported that the earthquake originated in Myanmar, causing tremors felt in parts of Meghalaya.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damages.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today