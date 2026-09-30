5,740 kg of illegal areca nuts seized from truck in Assam's Srirampur, driver arrested

In a major seizure, Shimultapu Police recovered 5,740 kg of suspected illegally transported areca nuts (supari) from a truck at Srirampur.

According to reports, the police intercepted the truck during an operation and seized the consignment, which was packed in 82 packets.

The truck driver, identified as Bishnu Das, was apprehended in connection with the seizure.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the origin of the consignment, its intended destination and the circumstances surrounding its alleged illegal transportation.

Further details regarding the case are awaited.