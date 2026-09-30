5,740 kg of illegal areca nuts seized from truck in Assam's Srirampur, driver arrested
Shimultapu Police seized 5,740 kg of suspected illegally transported areca nuts from a truck in Srirampur. The driver was arrested as police investigate the consignment's origin, destination and transit.
Advertisement
Story highlights
- Shimultapu Police intercepted a truck during an operation in Assam's Srirampur
- Officers seized 5,740 kg of suspected areca nuts packed in 82 packets
- Driver Bishnu Das was apprehended in connection with the seized consignment
In a major seizure, Shimultapu Police recovered 5,740 kg of suspected illegally transported areca nuts (supari) from a truck at Srirampur.
According to reports, the police intercepted the truck during an operation and seized the consignment, which was packed in 82 packets.
The truck driver, identified as Bishnu Das, was apprehended in connection with the seizure.
Police have launched an investigation to determine the origin of the consignment, its intended destination and the circumstances surrounding its alleged illegal transportation.
Further details regarding the case are awaited.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today