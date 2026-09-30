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5,740 kg of illegal areca nuts seized from truck in Assam's Srirampur, driver arrested

5,740 kg of illegal areca nuts seized from truck in Assam's Srirampur, driver arrested

Shimultapu Police seized 5,740 kg of suspected illegally transported areca nuts from a truck in Srirampur. The driver was arrested as police investigate the consignment's origin, destination and transit.

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5,740 kg of illegal areca nuts seized from truck in Assam's Srirampur, driver arrested
Story highlights
  • Shimultapu Police intercepted a truck during an operation in Assam's Srirampur
  • Officers seized 5,740 kg of suspected areca nuts packed in 82 packets
  • Driver Bishnu Das was apprehended in connection with the seized consignment

In a major seizure, Shimultapu Police recovered 5,740 kg of suspected illegally transported areca nuts (supari) from a truck at Srirampur.

According to reports, the police intercepted the truck during an operation and seized the consignment, which was packed in 82 packets.

The truck driver, identified as Bishnu Das, was apprehended in connection with the seizure.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the origin of the consignment, its intended destination and the circumstances surrounding its alleged illegal transportation.

Further details regarding the case are awaited.

Edited By: Silpirani Kalita
Published On: Sep 30, 2026
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