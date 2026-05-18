58-year-old man arrested for alleged sexual assault of two minors in Assam’s Goalpara

A 58-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls in Lakhipur in Assam’s Goalpara district, police said.

The incident was reported from Sonamui village under Lakhipur Police Station limits.

According to police, the accused, identified as Abdul Motaleb, allegedly assaulted two girls aged seven and five.

Following a complaint lodged by the victims’ family members, police registered a case and launched an investigation.

The accused was subsequently arrested and later produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

The incident has triggered outrage in the area, and police said further investigation is underway.