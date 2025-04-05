Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain addressed the media at the DCP Traffic Office in Panbazar on Saturday, outlining the key achievements of Guwahati Police from January to March 2025.

During the press briefing, Jain revealed that the city police had arrested 587 individuals involved in theft cases, successfully recovering stolen property valued at Rs 5 crore. In a targeted operation against vehicle theft, 84 suspects were taken into custody, leading to the recovery of 22 four-wheelers, 81 two-wheelers, and 10 three-wheelers.

Cracking down on the drug menace, the police apprehended 192 drug traffickers, seizing narcotics worth Rs 9 crore in the first quarter of the year. The force also made considerable progress in tackling mobile phone thefts and stunt-related violations, recovering 583 stolen mobile phones and confiscating 58 motorcycles and 3 cars used in such illegal acts.

The city’s efforts in tracing missing persons also showed encouraging results, with 239 individuals successfully located and rescued. Furthermore, in a crucial step toward tackling digital crime, the Guwahati Police managed to recover Rs 72 lakh lost to cyber fraud, highlighting their growing efficiency in cybercrime investigations.





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