5.9 magnitude earthquake strikes northeast India
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit northeast India today with no casualties reported. Authorities are monitoring the situation and advising residents to stay alert and follow safety protocols
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook northeast India on September 14, sending tremors across six countries and rattling millions of residents from Bangladesh to China.
The quake struck at 4:41 pm local time, with its epicentre located just 16 kilometres from Dhekiajuli in Assam. The powerful tremor was felt across a vast region spanning Bangladesh, Nepal, India, Myanmar, Bhutan, and parts of southern China.
Dhekiajuli, a town in Assam's Sonitpur district known for its tea gardens and proximity to Kaziranga National Park, became the focal point of seismic activity that disrupted daily life across the region.
Residents reported feeling strong shaking that lasted several seconds, prompting many to evacuate buildings as a precautionary measure.
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