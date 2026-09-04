59-year-old cobra bite patient stabilised after timely anti-snake venom at Assam's Barpeta road FRU

A 59-year-old man who suffered a cobra bite on his right leg was successfully treated and stabilised at the Barpeta Road First Referral Unit (FRU) following the timely administration of Anti-Snake Venom (ASV).

According to the National Health Mission (NHM), Barpeta, the patient was brought to the health facility on September 3, 2026. After he began developing early neurotoxic symptoms, the emergency medical team promptly initiated ASV treatment, along with close monitoring and supportive care.

Following the intervention, the patient's symptoms subsided significantly and his condition stabilised. He was kept under observation for 24 hours and remained clinically stable.

The NHM, Barpeta, appreciated the coordinated efforts of doctors Dr. Shailesh B, Dr. Pradip Rajbongshi, Dr. Mithun Das and Dr. Eliza Yasmin, along with nursing staff Ms. Mridula, Ms. Dhanalakshmi, Ms. Momina and Ms. Rubina, for providing timely emergency care.

The incident highlights the importance of early recognition of snakebite complications, prompt administration of Anti-Snake Venom and coordinated emergency treatment in preventing serious outcomes.