Six communities in Assam on September 19, threatened to launch a coordinated stir over the “inordinate delay” in granting them Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and said that they will not engage in any discussions convened by the government.

It is to be mentioned here that the state government had invited them for the talks on September 21 but the Oikya Mancha announced a massive protest at Janata Bhawan on September 22.

These communities are Adivasi (referred to as “tea tribes”), Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, Matak, Moran, and Tai-Ahom.

Earlier on 15 September, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the ST status ball was in the court of the Rajya Sabha and the State government could do little about it.

Milan Buragohain, the joint secretary of ATASU said that the government's talk is only about destroying the democratic movement, adding, ''They are holding talks but have not provided a solution to the issue''.

“This government is worst than the previous one. We won’t boycott the election but will give a reply. I will participate in the talks only if there is a tripartite meeting. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had promised us but now showing zero interest”, he added.