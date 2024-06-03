In the wake of heavy rainfall on Monday, a landslide struck the Pandu locality in Guwahati, prompting the evacuation of six members of a family to safer grounds.

Sources report that the Gramya Nagar Path in Pandu now stands completely obstructed, as a guard wall collapse on a house ensued from the landslide.

The calamity has resulted in the destruction of property valued at Rs 2 lakhs, as per sources familiar with the matter.

Responding to the crisis, the Fire & Emergency Services swiftly mobilized a team to the site of the incident.

Rescue operations are currently underway to address the aftermath of the landslide.

The individuals rescued from the affected premises have been identified as Sushanta Biswas (54), Renuka Biswas (77), Rimjhim Dey (23), Mintu Dey (48), Gouri Dey (37), and Prantik Dey (16), according to sources close to the situation.