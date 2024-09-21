After seven long years of incarceration, six former cadres of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) were released from Bhutan’s Gelephu prison and handed over to Indian authorities on Friday, September 20 evening. The Bhutanese authorities facilitated the release of the six individuals, who had been held in Gelephu since their arrest by the Royal Bhutan Army in 2016.

The cadres — identified as Jivan Basumatary, Sonaram Mochahary, Sonam Magar, Bimal Basumatary, Dilip Basumatary, and Fakhon Narzary — were apprehended during a crackdown on insurgent activities within Bhutanese territory, which led to their imprisonment. Their release marks a significant chapter in the ongoing peace process in the region.

At the Gelephu entry gate, situated on the India-Bhutan border, a high-level reception was organized to welcome the returnees. The delegation, led by Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro and Member of Parliament Jaoynta Basumatary, greeted the former cadres with warmth and optimism. Their return is viewed as a positive step towards the rehabilitation and reintegration of former NDFB members into society, in line with peace-building efforts in the region.

The release of these six individuals underscores the strengthening bilateral ties between India and Bhutan, as well as a collective effort toward maintaining stability in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

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