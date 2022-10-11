Union Minister of Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), G Kishan Reddy remarked that only 40 per cent of the funds allocated by the Centre for agriculture are being used.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, the Union Minister said, "When I was with the central agricultural department the amount of money allocated to the agricultural department of the northeastern states, most of the time the money used to come back as it was not spent.

As per the Union Minster, 60 per cent of the Centre's funds on agriculture are being unutilized by the northeast.

"Only 40 per cent of allocated funds were been used. For each department if the central government allocates say 1 lakh budget, it is compulsory to spend 10 per cent for northeast for all departments", the minister added.

Further, the Union Minister said that there is zero tourism in the entire northeast region as there is no peace, hence no investments come here.