60 fall ill after suspected food poisoning in Assam's Dhemaji; rushed to Dibrugarh AMCH

Around 60 people, including men, women and children, were admitted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh after a suspected case of food poisoning triggered an emergency situation at the hospital's casualty department.

According to reports, the affected persons had attended a birthday Nam-Kirtan feast held on June 30 at the residence of Premdhar Sungkorang in Gali Mrigang village under Jonai in Dhemaji district.

Two days after the feast, several attendees reportedly developed symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea and severe illness. As their condition worsened, they were initially transported by ambulance, followed by buses and a traveller vehicle to AMCH for treatment.

The sudden arrival of such a large number of patients created an unprecedented situation in the hospital's emergency department. Doctors and healthcare workers immediately launched treatment on a war footing to manage the influx of patients.

The exact cause of the suspected food poisoning is yet to be confirmed, and further investigation is underway.