A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) has been signed for the implementation of a comprehensive Fisheries Management Plan at the 2000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric Project (SLP) located in Assam.

The agreement was formalized between the Department of Fisheries, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and NHPC Ltd. on June 6.

The MoA was signed by Joyshil Taba, Director of Fisheries, and Shri Manmeet Singh Chowdhary, General Manager (Environment) at NHPC Ltd., with Rajendra Prasad, Executive Director of SLP, NHPC Ltd., in attendance.

The Fisheries Management Plan aims to enhance the riverine ecology by developing hatcheries for rearing fish seeds of species such as Golden Mahseer, Snow Trout, and Indian Major and Minor Carps.

The Department of Fisheries, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, will oversee this initiative, which includes the ranching of fingerlings in the Subansiri River upstream of the SLP Dam.

To kickstart the initiative, approximately 6000 fingerlings of Indian Major Carps were released into the Subansiri River downstream of the dam. This event was attended by officers from the SLP, NHPC Ltd., and the Fisheries Department of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The project signifies a collaborative effort to conserve and sustain the riverine ecosystem, ensuring the continued ecological health of the Subansiri River.