GUWAHATI: Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that advertisements of 40,000 government posts are likely to be out in the near future as his administration seeks to fulfill its promise of 1,00,000 appointments in a year.

The Chief Minister has also claimed that 60,000 posts have almost been filled as candidates have already been earmarked for interviews.

“As for the rest 40,000 that we had discussed, we are trying to put out advertisements within this month,” Sarma told mediapersons here earlier today.

Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the state government is steadfast in its commitment of providing 1 lakh jobs.

His administration seeks to fill up one lakh jobs within May 10 of this year.

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