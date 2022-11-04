Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah on November 4 said that around 60,000 people of the state have urged the Congress to stay away from Badaruddiun Ajmal-led- All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) party.

"In the last 3 days of our Bharat Jodo Yatra, we have come across around 60,000 people and we will have to listen to these people, not a businessman (Badaruddiun Ajmal)", Borah said while speaking to reporters over Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"60,000 people have asked us to stay away from Badaruddiun Ajmal," he added.

Further, the president said that neither he is an MP nor an MLA hence he can only share his views and dreams for a better Assam.

Borah also remarked that AGP-UPPL-BPF is an ally with BJP on open understanding, however, AIUDF's chief Badaruddiun Ajmal has a secret understanding with the state's BJP government.

"If we can remove AIUDF from Assam, BJP will automatically vanish," said the Congress president.

On the other hand, the AIUDF chief said that the game has already started underground and the party will advise Bhupen Borah that politics is not his cup of tea and not fit to be the president.

Earlier, AICC General Secretary In-Charge Of Assam, Jitendra Singh, on November 1 said that All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal is working as an agent of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

''People in the Dhubri are feeling cheated as Lok Sabha MP Ajmal has sold himself as well religion and he is working as an agent of BJP and this is the reason why people are not happy with him,'' Singh said while speaking to reporters during Assam Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which began on November 1.

He further accused BJP of dividing Assam on the basis of several issues such as caste, religion, area, Barak valley, Hills district, and lower Assam.

Commenting on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Singh said, ''This yatra is not the for the Congress party but it is for the people and it will end after covering a distance of 850 kilometres''.

The 'Padayatra' will cover a total of 850 km from Dhubri to Sadia in about 70 days and the journey will start from Golokganj town in Dhubri district and pass through Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Kamrup (Rural), Guwahati (Metro), Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts.