62 fake doctors arrested in Assam since 2025: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 26 said that 62 fake doctors, commonly referred to as quacks, have been arrested across the state since 2025 as part of the government's ongoing drive to protect patients and strengthen the healthcare system.

Sharing the update on social media, the chief minister said police have so far registered 59 cases in connection with the crackdown.

"We're committed to weed out all forms of evil from our society. After an extensive crackdown on the drug syndicate and child marriage offenders, we're on a mission to crack down on quack doctors to ensure the sanctity of our healthcare system and protect patients," Sarma said in a post on X.

An infographic shared by the chief minister stated that 59 cases have been registered and 62 quack doctors arrested since 2025 under the state's drive against fake medical practitioners.

The state government has intensified action against individuals allegedly practising medicine without valid qualifications or registration, with authorities carrying out raids and legal action in multiple districts over the past year.

Officials said the campaign aims to curb fraudulent medical practices, safeguard public health and uphold professional standards in the healthcare sector.

