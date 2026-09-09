62-year-old businessman found dead in Assam's Dhakuakhana, four detained

A 62-year-old businessman, identified as Pawan Kumar Jain, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Dhakuakhana, Assam, after he went missing on Tuesday, September 8 afternoon, police said.

Jain, the brother of businessman Prakash Jain, was found tied with ropes and placed inside a sack that had allegedly been concealed in a bathroom at the residence of Dhananjay Sahu in Bali Gaon.

According to preliminary information, Jain had left his commercial establishment at around 1.20 pm on Tuesday for lunch but did not return. His family and associates subsequently launched a search for him.

Police began investigating the disappearance and eventually reached Sahu's residence following a tip-off. The discovery of Jain's body there led to the detention of four people for questioning.

Police are also examining the possible involvement of Sahu's wife and minor son in the incident. The role of all four individuals is being investigated, and no involvement has been conclusively established against them at this stage.

CCTV footage reportedly captured Jain at Dhakuakhana Chariali shortly before he went missing. Investigators are examining the footage and other evidence to reconstruct his movements and determine the circumstances leading to his death.

Dhakuakhana police have detained the four suspects as the investigation continues. Further details, including the exact cause and manner of death, are awaited.