63 green bus drivers lose licences as Guwahati tightens enforcement against traffic violations

The Kamrup Metropolitan district administration has announced stringent enforcement measures against violations by CNG and electric-operated green buses in Guwahati, including suspending offending vehicles from operation for seven days, amid growing public concern over traffic indiscipline and commuter safety.

The move comes in response to increasing complaints regarding the operation of green buses, including route deviations and traffic rule violations. As part of the ongoing enforcement drive, the licences of 63 green bus drivers have already been cancelled by District Transport Office (DTO) enforcement officials.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner Swapneel Paul said the administration has taken cognisance of the issues raised by the public and has issued verbal directives on three key aspects, which will soon be formally implemented through the Regional Transport Authority (RTA).

"We have already taken cognisance of the issues, and certain verbal instructions have been communicated. Through the RTA, these will soon be formally enforced," Paul said.

He said the administration had observed frequent instances of green buses deviating from their designated routes, causing inconvenience to commuters. Under the new enforcement measures, even a single complaint of route violation will invite strict action, including suspension of the vehicle from service, apart from action against the driver and conductor.

Paul also directed the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC), through the RTA, to ensure a balanced deployment of green buses across all operational routes.

"We have noticed an excessive concentration of green buses on certain routes, leading to operational issues. ASTC has been requested to distribute buses proportionately across the 16-17 designated routes to ensure balanced and route-specific operations," he said.

The district commissioner further instructed DTO enforcement authorities to impose the strictest penalties available under the Motor Vehicles Act for any violations involving green buses.

Guwahati Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Jayanta Sarathi Borah said enforcement authorities had already cancelled the licences of 63 green bus drivers as part of disciplinary action.

"The District Commissioner has verbally directed us to go a step further, beyond action against drivers and conductors, and remove the offending vehicle from the road for seven days. In any case of RTO violations, Guwahati Police will take stringent action," Borah said.

He also reiterated that green buses must strictly adhere to lane discipline.

"Green buses are required to remain in the left lane at all times. If a bus ahead is stationary, the vehicle behind cannot overtake by moving into the right lane. Any such violation will result in the bus being taken off the road for seven days," he added.

The administration said the measures are aimed at improving road safety, ensuring adherence to designated routes, and enhancing commuter convenience across Guwahati's public transport network.