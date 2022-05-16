According to the recent report of Flood and landslide and heavy rain released on Monday 66, 671 people are highly affected while many were missing as incessant rainfall caused landslides and washed away several roads across Assam. The districts are Cachar, Dhemaji, Hojai, Karbi-Anglong West, Nagaon, Nalnari, Kamrup Metro, Biswanath, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Jorhat, Lakhimpur.

Five massive landslides reported so far in Dima Hasao, Karimganj and Hailakandi, where constant rain has disrupted road and communication. Waterlogging resulted in huge damages to the railway track, bridges, and road communications.

No animal death has been reported due to the current spate of floods in Assam this year but 15 people have died in floods as per the reports. A total of 272 houses were damaged by the rising water in the state.

The state government has released some relief funds for the affected people such as rice, mustard oil, Dal, Salt, Baby food, Tarpaulin, Medicines, Chlorine, Cattle fodder etc. being provided as per requirement.

Total crop area affected is 10,321.44 hectares.