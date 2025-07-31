66 Gorkha students shortlisted for free APSC coaching under Super 30 scheme in Assam

The Gorkha Development Council (GDC) has declared the results of the APSC Super 30 selection examination for 2025. A total of 66 Gorkha students from different parts of Assam have been shortlisted for the final viva-voce which will decide who makes it to the final batch of the much-appreciated Super 30 coaching programme. The announcement was made at a press conference held at the GDC office in Guwahati.

Addressing the media, GDC Chairman Shri Prem Tamang said that the written selection exam was conducted successfully in three centres; Guwahati, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia on July 30. The aim was to select 60 deserving students for free residential coaching to prepare for the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations. However, due to a tie in marks among several candidates, the final list was extended to include 66 students instead of the initially planned 60.

“We had six candidates who secured the same score and stood at the cutoff. It would not have been fair to exclude anyone. So we decided to include all six, making it 66 in total,” said Tamang. “We value merit above all, and our selection process is fair, clean, and transparent.”

The APSC Super 30 initiative, run by the Government of Assam in association with the GDC is a special scheme that offers 11 months of free coaching to bright but financially weak Gorkha students. The coaching is held at Chanakya IAS Academy in Guwahati and all selected students receive free food and accommodation for the duration of the programme.

Chairman Tamang said that the written exam this year was slightly tougher than previous years. Even so, the performance of students was impressive. After a detailed verification of answer scripts and email communications, the Council finalized the list. “We checked everything thoroughly before announcing the results,” he said.

The final round ; viva-voce or oral interview will be held on August 3 at a venue in Guwahati, which will be announced on August 1. The interviews will be conducted by a panel of retired and senior IAS, IPS, ACS and APS officers, many of whom are from the Gorkha community. Others from various communities have also been invited to join the panel to ensure fairness and diversity in evaluation.

The interview will carry 40 marks and students will be tested on their aptitude, attitude, communication, general knowledge, and presentation skills. Tamang urged all shortlisted candidates to prepare well, not only in terms of knowledge but also in terms of how they present themselves.

“A lot of Gorkha students do well in the written test but don’t perform as well in the interview round. We want to change that. This interview is about confidence, clarity, and presence of mind. We hope all 66 students take it seriously,” he said.

The viva will begin at 11:00 AM, and candidates are expected to report by 10:30 AM sharp. To ensure the process is smooth and timely, the Council is arranging for three to four interview tables, so all interviews can be completed in a single day. Results of the final selection will be declared on the same day, thus saving the candidates from another round of travel and waiting.

The GDC also said that one student, ranked 65th, had some mismatch in name and contact details. “We have tried calling the student multiple times. If the details are confirmed, we will allow participation in the viva,” Tamang said.

The list of selected candidates includes students from almost every major district in Assam, such as Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri, Nagaon, Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Golaghat, Tamulpur, Biswanath, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Sivasagar, and Baksa. Some of the notable names are Arjun Ghimire (Sonitpur), Deepika Chettri (Dibrugarh), Laxmi Upreti (Tinsukia), Pawan Pathak (Sonitpur), Joy Gurung (Karbi Anglong), and Rishi Shukla (Lakhimpur), among others.

The Super 30 scheme has already produced success stories in previous years. Several students from earlier batches have cleared competitive exams and are now serving in various government departments in Assam. The programme is seen not just as a coaching scheme but as a mission to build leadership and representation for the Gorkha community.

Chairman Tamang said, “This is not just about preparing for APSC. This is about creating opportunities for our youth, building confidence, and giving them the tools to succeed. We want our Gorkha students to serve society in meaningful ways. The Super 30 scheme is one small but powerful step in that direction.”