676 govt schools in Assam lack electricity, 283 have no boys' toilets: Minister

A total of 676 government schools across Assam are still without any form of electricity, while 283 schools do not have boys' toilets, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said on July 7, adding that the state aims to provide all essential infrastructure by March 2027.

Sharing an update on X, Pegu said 676 schools — representing 1.53 per cent of the state's 44,243 government schools — "currently lack any form of electricity." He added that the government has earmarked Rs 4 crore in the current financial year to ensure electricity connections are provided to all of them.

The minister also said that 643 schools do not have regular power connections but continue to function using solar energy systems.

On sanitation, Pegu said the government has achieved 100 per cent coverage of girls' toilets in all government schools. He added that only 283 schools, or 0.64 per cent of the total, do not have a boys' toilet, and construction work for these facilities has already been initiated during the current financial year.

Highlighting progress in digital education, Pegu said that of the 10,965 schools managed by the Assam government, 10,033 already have at least one digital learning facility, including an ICT laboratory, Tele-Education facility or Smart Classroom.

"The remaining schools are yet to receive digital infrastructure. During the current financial year, 328 additional schools will be provided with ICT laboratories, reducing the number of uncovered schools to 608," he said.

Pegu added that the government has prepared a roadmap to achieve 100 per cent saturation by equipping all remaining schools with digital infrastructure in the next financial year, with the overall target of ensuring all key infrastructure is in place by March 2027.