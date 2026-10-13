68 year old private tutor arrested in Assam's Dhubri for alleged molestation of minor student

A 68-year-old private tutor was arrested in Dhubri on the evening of October 12 for allegedly molesting an eight-year-old girl during home tuition sessions at her residence in Bidyapara Part-II (Bhatigaon), police said.

The accused has been identified as Mosaraf Hussain, son of late Mahammad Ali Bepari.

According to the information provided, the incident came to light after the child reportedly refused to attend her scheduled tuition classes. When her guardians asked her about the reason, she allegedly disclosed that the tutor had subjected her to inappropriate physical contact during the sessions.

The family subsequently arranged to record a tuition session on a mobile phone. The footage allegedly captured the accused engaging in inappropriate behaviour with the minor, following which the guardians approached the Bazar town police outpost and handed over the recording to the authorities.

Acting on the complaint and the evidence submitted, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Abhajyoti Rabha arrested Hussain at around 7:30 pm on Monday.

The accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, among other charges. Further details of the case and the investigation were not immediately available.

The allegations are under investigation, and the accused is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.