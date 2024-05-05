In a significant move ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Election, seven prominent national organizations representing the Bodo community have publicly declared their support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The announcement came during a joint press conference held at the regional office of the Boro National Council in Boko on Sunday.

Leadership from various Bodo organizations, including the South Kamrup District Bodo Jatiya Parishad, South Kamrup District Bodo Sahitya Sabha, and others, convened to endorse BJP candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi for the Guwahati LS Constituency. The press conference was also attended by Nagarmal Swargiary, Executive Member of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council.

Swargiary highlighted the proactive measures taken by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to address the concerns of the Boro community, particularly in the South Kamrup area. He mentioned CM Sarma's attendance at the Boro Sahitya Sabha conference in Boko earlier this year as a testament to the government's commitment to the Bodo people.

With approximately 1.5 lakh Bodo voters residing in the Guwahati LS Constituency, the Bodo organizations believe their collective support can significantly influence the election outcome. They urged Bodo voters in the South Kamrup area to rally behind BJP candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi, symbolized by the lotus.

Swargiary also reflected on the historical trajectory of the Bodo community in Assam, citing the efforts of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in bringing peace to the region. He credited the BJP-led government for signing the Bodo Accord in 2020, which addressed longstanding issues and garnered support from the Bodo community.

The decision to endorse the BJP underscores the Bodo organizations' recognition of the government's efforts in fulfilling the socio-economic, educational, and cultural aspirations of the Bodo people. Their support signifies a reaffirmation of the alliance between the Bodo community and the BJP, rooted in mutual understanding and shared goals.

As the Lok Sabha Election approaches, the endorsement from these seven national Bodo organizations adds a significant dimension to the political landscape in Assam, potentially shaping the electoral dynamics in the Guwahati LS Constituency.